Latest News

Explorer post offers taste of law enforcement for youth

Posted 3/14/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



Red and blue lights lit up the rear parking lot of the McKenzie County Courthouse as sheriff’s deputies stopped a white pickup after a pursuit.

They arrested the driver and a passenger before one passenger took off at a run across the lot, hampered as K-9 Officer Canello caught his arm and brought him down.

Across the street, a small crowd of onlookers watched with interest as officers moved in, securing Canello and helping Dep. Brandon Johnson to his feet, his arm safe in a protective sleeve.

It was all a simulation.

As part of their first night of activities for Explorer Post 2382 on Tuesday, Feb. 28, McKenzie County sheriff’s deputies took local youth and families through a range of encounters and procedures, from a pursuit to arrests to DUI testing.

