Latest News

Help wanted: Bakken hiring in full swing

Posted 3/14/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



There’s a new energy in the Bakken oilfields.

Job openings in Divide, McKenzie and Williams counties are at a 17-month high with over 1,200 in February, including nearly 200 openings in construction and extraction, Job Service North Dakota reported in its February data.

Hydraulic fracturing, trucking, and heavy equipment positions, among others, are opening up as various service companies search for new hires.

“We are definitely starting to see an uptick in activity,” said Tessa Sandstrom, spokeswoman for the North Dakota Petroleum Council.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer