Latest News

Rural Leadership travels to Vietnam, Thailand

Posted 3/14/17 (Tue)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer



Last month, Daniel Stenberg, Gregg Schuetze, and Erica Johnsrud travelled with Rural Leadership North Dakota to Vietnam and Thailand for an upclose look at international agriculture and community issues.

The Rural Leadership program has pulled 29 people from all over North Dakota to participate in training, conferences, and volunteer work aimed at developing them into leaders in their various cities. The current class is the seventh of its kind. The Rural Leadership North Dakota mission statement is, “To prepare and develop effective leaders to strengthen rural North Dakota.”

The class travelled for 11 days all over Thailand and Vietnam. In a whirlwind tour they visited city leaders, rural areas, talked with farmers, were followed by children, spoke with representatives from the U.S. Embassy, and much more.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer