From politics to tornado relief, Jappe solves problems

Posted 3/14/17 (Tue)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer



March is women’s history month in the United States. In honor of women’s history month, the McKenzie County Farmer will highlight women who have had a significant impact in McKenzie County. This is part 1 of the series.



Karolin Jappe’s energy is contagious. It is very likely that this woman accomplishes more in a day than most people do in a week. When she sees a problem, that problem becomes her cause. And without knowing what hit it, that problem gets solved.

As the Emergency Manager for McKenzie County, Jappe’s career of championing causes started long before she came to North Dakota by herself during the height of the oil boom.

