Latest News

Health Dept. inspects ABCO staging area

Posted 3/14/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



A staging area that drew environmental concerns last month for its storage of ABCO Recycling dumpsters is largely clear after a 30-day window to clean the site.

Three full dumpsters and some empty still remained at the site Friday, March 10, said John Hughes of Wesco Disposal, the parent company of ABCO Recycling. Diana Trussell, an environmental engineer with the state health department, visited the site Feb. 16 after the matter came to McKenzie County and Watford City officials’ attention.

“We did find that there were a number of dumpsters or roll-off containers from ABCO or Wesco and they were in the process of actually removing those and taking them to a permament landfill,” Trussell said.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer

