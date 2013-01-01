Latest News

Man dies in crash near Arnegard

Posted 3/14/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



A 53-year-old man is dead after a crash near Arnegard late Tuesday, March 7.

James Martinez, of Taos, N.M., was westbound on U.S. Highway 85 in his 1991 Dodge Ram when he lost control, entering the eastbound lanes and spinning counterclockwise, North Dakota Highway Patrol reported.

An eastbound 2013 Dodge driven by 50-year-old Michael Ryno, of Palmer, Alaska, struck the passenger side of Martinez’s vehicle.

Arnegard Police and the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office stopped both lanes of traffic due to the crash, the Arnegard Fire Department reported.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer