County to help draft medical marijuana zoning policy

Posted 3/14/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



More North Dakota voters approved Measure 5 relating to medical marijuana in last year’s election than voted for Donald Trump.

As the Legislature considers tweaks to the new law, now delayed until July for implementation per Gov. Doug Burgum’s signature on a bipartisan bill, McKenzie County has been tapped to help draft a model ordinance for smaller North Dakota counties to adopt.

Speaking at McKenzie County commissioners’ March 8 meeting, McKenzie County planning and zoning director Jim Talbert said he will work with the State’s Attorney’s Office here to prepare a drafted ordinance to send to Aaron Birst, the North Dakota Association of Counties’ legal counsel.

More than a month out from a hearing in his removal proceedings, suspended McKenzie County Sheriff Gary Schwartzenberger wants the grounds for his removal dismissed.

Filed Friday, March 3, defense attorney Michael Geiermann argued in a court brief that special commissioner Karen Klein should review the case and recommend a dismissal to Gov. Doug Burgum, who has the final say on removing Schwartzenberger from office.

Geiermann’s motion now awaits a response from special prosecutor Bill O’Driscoll, Klein said, with no set time to respond due to the special proceeding, but “it’s usually 10 to 14 days,” Klein added.

From there, the case could take one of any avenues.

