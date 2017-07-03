Latest News

Police recognized for traffic safety efforts

Posted 3/07/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



For the second year running, Watford City Police took home a unique honor from the North Dakota Department of Transportation’s Traffic Safety Partner Summit.

The police department here was the only law enforcement agency in the state awarded on this year’s Traffic Safety Honor Roll, honored with individuals from Dickinson Ambulance and Minot High School. Watford City Police’s use of grant monies to crack down on various aspects of driver safety contributed to its recognition, Lt. Shannon Wellen said.

In 2016, Watford City Police tackled impaired driving enforcement, occupent protection enforcement, distracted driving and underage drinking, Wellen said, working over 550 combined hours in those efforts, in addition to regular overtime.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer

