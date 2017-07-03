Latest News

Fairy tale characters to come alive

Posted 3/07/17 (Tue)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer



Students at Watford City High School are bringing a myriad of fairy tale characters to life in their production of, A Way Happier Ever After. Running March 16, 17, and 18 at 7 p.m., this family friendly show is aimed at getting community members in to the theater.

The play features beloved fairy tale characters gone wrong. The big bad wolf is actually a real estate agent trying to sell poorly built homes to pigs. The witch from the Hansel and Gretel story is sick of being burned in an oven and decides to change her story. Chicken Little is OCD. This comedy will have you laughing.

“The attitudes of the students is infectious,” says director Mike Housel. “They are what makes this play so fun and so unforgettable.”

