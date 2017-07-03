Latest News

Apartment workers charged after tenant finds unit emptied

Posted 3/07/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



A maintenance and property manager for McKenzie Park Apartments both face numerous theft-related offenses after police say they emptied a tenant’s apartment and hid his trucks under the guise of eviction as the man was on vacation.

Maintenance manager Clinton Mohr Bosley III, 44, faces two felony counts each of burglary and theft of property as well as one felony count of deceptive writings and misdemeanor unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Property manager Yvonne Margaret Shauer, 45, faces felony burglary and misdemeanor theft of property.

The tenant returned home Friday, Feb. 24, from a two-month trip to Mexico, reporting his apartment emptied of his couch, table, chairs, dishes, two TVs, his laptop, TV stand and fire-resistant clothing, totaling over $10,400 in items.

The man also reported his 1999 and 2000 GMC Sierras as missing, along with their keys and five titles.

