Latest News

Cartwright area braces for spring flooding

Posted 3/07/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



Barring a heavy rainfall during rapid spring melting, Watford City shouldn’t have big flood concerns, but other parts of McKenzie County are preparing for any inundation.

McKenzie County emergency manager Karolin Jappe held a community meeting last month with farmers and ranchers of the Cartwright area in the Yellowstone River Valley. Sand and sandbags have been stockpiled at Terry Cayko’s house and Cartwright’s community hall, Jappe said.

“They get flooding when Watford doesn’t get flooding just because of two rivers and the confluence down there,” she said.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer