Sheriff files to dismiss removal charges

Posted 3/07/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



More than a month out from a hearing in his removal proceedings, suspended McKenzie County Sheriff Gary Schwartzenberger wants the grounds for his removal dismissed.

Filed Friday, March 3, defense attorney Michael Geiermann argued in a court brief that special commissioner Karen Klein should review the case and recommend a dismissal to Gov. Doug Burgum, who has the final say on removing Schwartzenberger from office.

Geiermann’s motion now awaits a response from special prosecutor Bill O’Driscoll, Klein said, with no set time to respond due to the special proceeding, but “it’s usually 10 to 14 days,” Klein added.

From there, the case could take one of any avenues.

