Latest News

DAPL could move oil by Monday

Posted 2/28/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



Months after its initial estimated completion date, the Dakota Access Pipeline may move oil as soon as Monday, March 6, while the main protest camp of people opposing DAPL cleared out last week.

Dakota Access may flow oil anywhere between Monday, March, 6, and Saturday, April 1, said Lisa Dillinger, DAPL media relations.

Stalled for months at the site north of the Standing Rock Reservation, the 1,172-mile pipeline received its final easement on Feb. 8 to drill under Lake Oahe on the Missouri River, an easement previously denied in December as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers sought to explore alternate routes and conduct an environmental impact study.

