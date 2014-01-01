Latest News

Commissioners, residents don’t want to reroute County Road 15

Posted 2/28/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



A study to explore rerouting McKenzie County Road 15 at U.S. Highway 85 will likely not proceed as McKenzie County commissioners gave a consensus of no changes to the intersection.

Joel Wilt, Williston District engineer of the North Dakota Department of Transportation, had sent a letter to commissioners prior to his appearance at their Feb. 23 meeting, asking for their expertise and recommendation on a reroute.

The intersection is about 1,000 feet north of State Highway 68’s turn onto Highway 85, the arterial oil route where six fatalities occurred in less than three months after the highway opened with four lanes in October 2014.

