Gymnasts showcase skills at Frostbite Invite

Posted 2/28/17 (Tue)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer



As Watford City grows, more and more programs are becoming available to local youth, and gymnastics is no exception.

Brandee Proffit, Badlands Gymnastics head coach, has been one of the forces in Watford City driving programs forward. She has both brought Starkydz Showcase pageants to the area and worked tirelessly to revamp the Watford City gymnastics program. Those two activities alone have affected several hundred local children.

One of Proffit’s main goals when taking the gymnastics club from its location at the fairgrounds to its extended space at the Roughrider Center was to make the program more competitive.

