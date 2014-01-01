Latest News

Commissioners seek insight for auditor/treasurer position

Posted 2/28/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



McKenzie County commissioners continued discussion last week of McKenzie County Auditor/Treasurer Linda Svihovec’s position, which some citizens say they want separated into two elected offices.

McKenzie County Commissioner Kathy Skarda said area residents have told her they “want to have more separations of powers” and “more input.”

Svihovec’s position was combined in May 2015 after former McKenzie County Treasurer Cheryl Grantier abruptly resigned in December 2014.

McKenzie County Commissioner Vawnita Best said she doesn’t think Svihovec’s office should be separated.

“I do think that to uncombine them and separate them again is going back to a flat, inefficient structure without redundancy and cross-training and cross-utilization,” Best said, “but I do question if we should look at the process of appointment versus elected.”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer