Latest News

Watford City elects Voll as new mayor

Posted 2/28/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



Watford City will have a new mayor this month.

Justin Voll, president of Watford City’s branch of First International Bank & Trust, clinched 250 votes to fellow candidate Gregg Schuetze’s 72 in the Feb. 21 special election, Watford City City Auditor Peni Peterson reported in preliminary results. The special election also drew three write-ins, Peterson said.

“I’m happy to be able to be provided the opportunity to be the mayor for Watford City and I’m honored to do so,” Voll said. “I’ll do my very best to try to do a good job there, and I appreciate everybody getting out to vote.”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer