Latest News

Local musician gaining momentum

Posted 2/21/17 (Tue)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer



As many stories in Watford City go, Devin Wolf found himself here as a 20-year-old kid needing to make some money.

Originally from Minneapolis, Minn., Wolf was attending NDSU in Fargo working on a rigorous degree. Out of money and out of steam, Wolf decided to take a break and move to Watford City.

Wolf’s parents had relocated to Watford City and started their own trucking company. A place with a booming economy and jobs to spare, Wolf thought it was a good place for him to take a breather.

He’s worked in several different jobs in the oil field and now finds himself working at the Sloulin Field International Airport in Williston.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer