Prom dress give-away becoming staple event

Posted 2/21/17 (Tue)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer



“Some people will spend $600 or more on a prom dress that is only worn once,” says Jennifer Josephson. “It’s such a shame for dresses like that to sit in a closet, unused, when there are plenty of girls who could use them.”

For the second year in a row, Josephson and Karen George are seeking to connect the overabundance of barely used dresses with girls who do not have the funds to buy an expensive dress for prom.

On Tuesday March 7 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Door 204 on Main Street, the dresses will be set up with a fitting room for girls to come and find a dress. This event is open to anyone, no questions asked.

