taoCMS™ Demo Site: Latest News


Weather Forecast
Home » Latest News »

Latest News

Western N.D. tackles vital issues in Legislature

Posted 2/21/17 (Tue)

Western N.D. tackles vital issues in Legislature

By Jack Dura
Farmer Staff Writer

Bringing its own needs and a key revenue stream to the table, western North Dakota looks to progress in the current 65th state Legislative Assembly as legislators look for ways to tighten belts.
A year ago, North Dakota posted a budget shortfall of over $1 billion due to declining agricultural and oil commodities. Today the capitol is contemplating two biennia and a forthcoming revenue forecast that will set the stage for what may come.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer


© Copyright McKenzie County Farmer. All rights reserved.powered by taoCMS™ Web Content Manager