Latest News

Western N.D. tackles vital issues in Legislature

Posted 2/21/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



Bringing its own needs and a key revenue stream to the table, western North Dakota looks to progress in the current 65th state Legislative Assembly as legislators look for ways to tighten belts.

A year ago, North Dakota posted a budget shortfall of over $1 billion due to declining agricultural and oil commodities. Today the capitol is contemplating two biennia and a forthcoming revenue forecast that will set the stage for what may come.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer