Watford man charged with luring crime

Posted 2/21/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Officers arrested a Watford City man last week in connection to digital correspondence with a Ward County officer working undercover as a minor on an online dating site.

Derrik Dustin Childs, 26, faces a felony count of luring minors by computer after he reportedly corresponded with the officer who was using an online dating profile of a fictitious 16-year-old female “looking for a hangout.”

Childs reportedly told the undercover officer he “wanted to hook up,” the officer wrote in his affidavit.

The suspect also acknowledged the age of the other profile “was 16 years old and stated that he wasn’t trying to go to jail or prison,” the officer wrote.

