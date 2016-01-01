Latest News

Cookie sales say boom is coming back

Posted 2/21/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



Tom Gilmore loaded up a box of Girl Scout cookies, tossing in packages of thin mints and tagalongs.

“Best ones on the planet,” he said, counting out a baker’s dozen of cookie boxes.

Andie Kellogg and her daughter Serenity Voisin, of Troop 10102, laughed as Gilmore joked around purchasing his cookies. A fan of thin mints for over 20 years, Gilmore goes for a variety of Girl Scout cookies these days.

And he’s not alone.

Kellogg, Troop 10102’s leader, said McKenzie County’s 30 or so Girl Scouts have sold between 6,000 and 7,000 individual packages of cookies since starting Feb. 3. Cookie season runs through March 5, and this year has been a boom compared to 2016.

