Museum and library collaborate for a night of Hygge

Posted 2/14/17 (Tue)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer



Research has shown that the Danish people are the happiest people on earth. Despite their gloomy climate, somehow their culture has figured out how to help people be fulfilled.

“The Danish people have one of the dreariest climates in the world, but they are so very happy,” says Sandy Rieker, Long X Museum Director of Outreach. “Researchers have found that it all comes down to lifestyle.”

Inspired by this news, Kathy Trana from the McKenzie County Public Library, approached Rieker with an idea to bring some of the Danish culture to Watford City.

