Corps gives green light to DAPL

Posted 2/14/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



After months of protests and stalled construction, the Dakota Access Pipeline will move forward to completion.

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued the final easement for the four-state pipeline to complete, a 1.25-mile segment to bore under Lake Oahe on the Missouri River.

“With this action, Dakota Access now has received all federal authorizations necessary to proceed expeditiously to complete construction of the pipeline,” Energy Transfer Partners, DAPL’s parent company, said in a statement.

