City accepts police chief’s resignation

Posted 2/14/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



Watford City will search for a new police chief this spring.

At its meeting Monday, Feb. 6, the Watford City City Council accepted Chief Art Walgren’s resignation, effective that date.

Walgren had submitted his resignation Sunday, Feb. 5, while on a two-week, unpaid suspension for sending an inappropriate email to fellow officers from Assistant Chief Jesse Wellen’s account. He had been set to return from suspension at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.

“I would like to thank you all for the opportunity to serve you and the people of this great community,” Walgren wrote in his letter of resignation, dated Friday, Feb. 3.

“I have learned a great deal and likewise, I believe together we have accomplished a great deal.”

Walgren received a severance package including six months’ salary and benefits, City Auditor Peni Peterson said.

