Commissioners explore options for auditor/treasurer

Posted 2/14/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



McKenzie County commissioners will consider options before them on the road ahead to retiring Auditor/Treasurer Linda Svihovec’s departure in June.

In preliminary discussion at their Feb. 6 meeting, Chairman Douglas Nordby encouraged fellow commissioners to explore options for Svihovec’s position, to ask around with other counties and states and consider various avenues.

Nordby discussed the possibility of an in-house appointment, taking applications, returning the auditor/treasurer position to two offices or maintaining it as is.

“This isn’t going to be a quick process if you’re looking to separate or even redesignate,” McKenzie County State’s Attorney Chas Neff told commissioners.

