Watford’s hockey program is about more than winning

Posted 2/07/17 (Tue)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer



“When I step on the ice, my head is clear,” says 18-year-old Bridget Allex. “Nothing else in the world matters. I get an adrenaline rush and then, it’s all about hockey.”

It is hard to separate North Dakota from hockey. Surprisingly though, hockey is a relatively new hot sport in Watford City.

“When my dad was in high school it was all about football, football, football,” says Allex. “Once my uncle, Dave Hansen, got the hockey program up and running here though, I think it started to switch over. I think you could consider this a hockey town now.”

Lori Schettler, assistant coach of the 19U girls hockey team, remembers when hockey officially came to Watford City.

“My dad loves hockey and he made a rink at home. So, of course I started skating right after I learned to walk,” remembers Schettler. “It was not long after that that hockey started as an organized sport in Watford City. My big brother played so I naturally followed him, and soon started playing myself.”

Today, the Oilers hockey program has over 200 players. Kids as young as four years old up through high school age hit the ice every week. With the building of the Rough Rider Center, the team now has a top-notch facility to house their competition.

