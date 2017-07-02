taoCMS™ Demo Site: Latest News


Candidates talk Watford’s future, share their experiences to serve

Posted 2/07/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura
Farmer Staff Writer

Salad forks clinked and chatter circled the room at Teddy’s Residential Suites before a forum for Watford City mayoral candidates last week.
Following the brief luncheon, candidates Gregg Schuetze and Justin Voll answered questions from moderator Josh DeMorrett and attendees, covering infrastructure, a voice in Bismarck and small business, among other topics, while largely agreeing but differing on some details.
Growing forward
Schuetze and Voll agreed the city is set up nicely to add ideas and continue business growth in years ahead.

