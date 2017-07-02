Latest News

Schmidt appointed to presiding judge

Posted 2/07/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



Two seats left vacant by the retirement of Judge David Nelson have been filled.

Judge Robin Schmidt was appointed last month as the Northwest Judicial District’s presiding judge while Gov. Doug Burgum last week named Tioga attorney Benjamen Johnson as Nelson’s replacement on the bench following Nelson’s Dec. 31 retirement. Johnson’s appointment is effective Monday, March 13.

Voted in by her peers on the Northwest District’s bench, Schmidt brings “a great deal of experience within a short time on the bench,” said court administrator Carolyn Probst.

“She’s done amazing things as a team,” Probst said. “She’s very much a team player and she’s done incredible things in McKenzie County and I think all of us look to her and appreciate the leadership she can offer.”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer