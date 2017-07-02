Latest News

Waste haulers decry scrutiny at landfill

Posted 2/07/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



Two leading waste haulers in McKenzie County no longer do business with the landfill here after alleging arbitrary fines, harassment of drivers and increased scrutiny.

Wesco Disposal and G&G Garbage now dump at the Williston landfill, but the issues with McKenzie County aren’t over, said John Hughes and Jeff Harrison, both of Wesco.

“It’s kind of like going into a police state when you go into McKenzie County,” said Harrison, Wesco’s owner.

The issues go back to last year, he said, when Wesco acquired ABCO Recycling. Relations were cooperative at the time, Harrison said, but then “a little more friction” came on with “operators giving the drivers a hard time.”

