Latest News

Ice fishing heats up Lake Sakakawea

Posted 1/31/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



Eddie Marcy cradles a red Solo cup in his hand as he watches the Syfy Channel on satellite TV.

A lonely bratwurst lies on the stovetop after his lunch, and camouflage curtains decorate the windows. If it weren’t for the 26 inches of ice under his feet, the cozy confines of his ice house might be mistaken for a cabin in the woods.

“This is where it’s at,” Marcy said, standing near a window in his kitchen overlooking the ice scattered with other houses. “This is what we do for fun. Coming out here, there’s a good community.”

Forming a small city of ice houses near Tobacco Gardens Resort & Marina on Lake Sakakawea last month, 76 two-person teams of the eighth annual Relay For Life fundraiser tournament tapped into the wintry, watery pastime.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer