Latest News

Dodgeball for the heart

Posted 1/31/17 (Tue)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer



When Watford City High School students go goofy for a cause, they don’t hold back. Wednesday’s dodgeball tournament to raise money for the American Heart Association was no exception.

Teams with names like the Sub-par Joes, the Untouchaballs, and the Slum Dodge Millionaires played each other in hopes of becoming the dodgeball champs and taking on a team of teachers.

The tournament raised over $1,000 for the American Heart Association and provided the students with a memorable and fun activity.

