Three new businesses open up in Watford City

Posted 1/31/17 (Tue)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer



New businesses are opening up in Watford City, and that is good news.

“It tells me that people are still willing to invest in the Bakken and that people are hopeful about the economy,” says Julie Grotte, owner of Soup City.

Soup City opened up next to Siggy’s Sandwiches on Main Street on Jan. 20. With lines out the door the night they opened, Grotte and her two daughters have been overwhelmed with the response that their soup shop has generated.

