Latest News

Ready to roll

Posted 1/31/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



Track N Go kits arrived last month for McKenzie County first responders.

At their Jan. 3 meeting, McKenzie County commissioners approved the order for two kits of the wheel-based track system, costing about $53,000 to come from McKenzie County’s special projects line. Hess later purchased one set while JMAC Resources will match $13,000 from another donor for the second set.

“By creating a matching grant, our goal is to generate additional support and visibility for this project and perhaps others in the future like it,” said Deb Halvorson, JMAC’s senior VP for organizational development.

The tracks’ purchase follows two incidents during the Dec. 25-26 blizzard last year, including one call that took four hours for the McKenzie County Ambulance to reach a heart attack patient in Keene.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer