Latest News

Police chief suspended for two weeks

Posted 1/31/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



Watford City’s top cop has been suspended after sending an inappropriate email to fellow officers.

Police Chief Art Walgren admitted to sending an email Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 25, with the subject line “Closet,” from Assistant Chief Jesse Wellen’s work account in which Walgren, as Wellen, came out as gay to 21 others, including fellow officers and Wellen’s wife, Lt. Shannon Wellen.

In a later email sent the same day from his own account to the same employees and city human resources specialist Kimberly Clemons, Walgren apologized, admitting he “hacked (Wellen’s) email while he was away and sent out an email on his work account and I was thinking it was all in fun and games at the time.”

