Pursuit suspect travels 80 mph on spiked tires

Posted 1/24/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



A Watford City man reportedly led Dunn and McKenzie County deputies on a chase that ended with a taser and bean bag round fired at him after traveling 80 mph in a vehicle with tires spiked flat.

Kelly Warren Johnston, 35, faces felony counts of reckless endangerment, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and possession of drug paraphernalia as well as misdemeanor counts of driving under suspension and refusing to halt in connection to the chase that happened Saturday morning, Jan. 21.

Dunn County Deputy Daniel Halonen deployed a spike strip near the intersection of state highways 73 and 22 after the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance in the pursuit of a vehicle, Halonen wrote in his affidavit.

