Twin Valley Township residents oppose saltwater facility

Posted 1/24/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

About 40 Twin Valley Township residents have petitioned the North Dakota Industrial Commission opposing construction of an Oasis Petroleum saltwater injection facility.

Their petition cites a range of reasons for opposition, including safety concerns, traffic, potential for environmental incidents and property value decline as well as various forms of pollution.

First of the petition’s signatures is Bob Jesse, who testified at a hearing Wednesday, Jan. 18, in Bismarck before the Oil & Gas Division.

“It went really well,” Jesse said, adding he was able to formally present the petition, though an Oil & Gas Division lawyer sought to disallow the document, he added.

