A quiet Arnegard ponders what’s in its future

Posted 1/24/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



Editor’s note: This is part two of two in a series looking at growth in Alexander and Arnegard.

Under a beaming afternoon sky, Jamie Lane and Randy Shoemaker walk the wooden expansion of their century-old home in Arnegard.

The project is well underway, set to double the size of the couple’s house when it finishes in spring.

“We’re going to be (here) quite some time,” Lane said.

Seven miles west of Watford City, the city of Arnegard faced its own challenges during the oil boom, now looking ahead with new residents and various visions.

‘You can actually see the stars’

For Maggie Hilbers, the stars aligned in such a way that she, her parents, grandparents and aunt now live in Arnegard, the town just west of Watford City.

