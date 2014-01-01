Latest News

Final report to come on monies missing from Sheriff’s Office

Posted 1/24/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



A final investigative report from the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office is coming soon two years after McKenzie County Sheriff Gary Schwartzenberger found over $29,000 strewn throughout cabinets and drawers in the Sheriff’s Office.

At McKenzie County commissioners’ Jan. 17 meeting, Auditor/Treasurer Linda Svihovec said she would contact Doug Cash, an Eide Bailly forensic auditor, to forward his final finding for Det. Sgt. Korey Lass to plug into his final report, likely in the next month.

Lass said he had “already reached some conclusions in both (Cash’s) numbers and our internal investigation thus far” but the final report is to come.

In its internal investigation, the Sheriff’s Office interviewed current and former staff from 2014, Lass said, and searched for further documents from that time.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer