TrainND comes to Watford City

Posted 1/24/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



After years of local workers traveling to Williston for various workforce training, Watford City has cultivated its own site.

Under an agreement to be finalized with the Watford City Park Board, Watford City economic development and Williston State College, TrainND-Northwest will offer workforce and oilfield training, an opportunity that has previously been available in Williston and Dickinson.

For Gene Veeder, Watford City’s economic development coordinator, the opening here is a good move.

“My goal as the economic development guy is I don’t want people leaving here to do things. They should be able to do them here,” he said.

Recognizing that some companies already offer specific training, Veeder said the intent isn’t to take away from what already may be here, but rather to add.

One weekend of classes has already happened this month at the Rough Rider Center, where Veeder said the TrainND site adds to the educational aspects of the building, where a University of Mary satellite campus already offers a range of classes online, by interactive television and with professors.

