Ice rinks named in honor of Hansen, Berg

Posted 1/17/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



The two ice rinks at Watford City’s newly-constructed Rough Rider Center now have names honoring two men who have devoted their lives to making hockey a part of the community.

During a special ceremony on Friday, Jan. 13, prior to the Watford City Junior Golf hockey team facing off against the Richland Rangers, David Hansen and Arden Berg were recognized for their 30 years of dedication to the hockey and skating programs. The main hockey arena was named the Dave Hansen Arena, while the second arena was named the Arden Berg Community Rink.

Thanks to the efforts of Hansen and Berg, the Watford City Park Board built its first outdoor ice rink in 1985 with Hansen soon starting the community’s first hockey program.

