Learning to ice skate when they start walking

Posted 1/17/17 (Tue)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer



“If a child can walk, they can skate!” says Kira Stenehjem-Noll, Watford City Figure Skating Club coach.

Noll and her fellow coach, Lindsey Ybarra, have started the Teddy Bear skating class this fall for children as young as 12 months old.

A longtime tradition in the area, parents all over McKenzie County want to get their children on skates as early as possible.

“I skated for 13 years,” says Tyrel Sveet, father of a Teddy Bear skating student. “Every day that I have off work, I am at the rink teaching my little girl how to skate.”

Sveet’s daughter is three years old and this is her second season skating.

