Latest News

Memorial to honor over 1,500 local soldiers

Posted 1/17/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



In the summer of 1944, Carl Olson received a typed, 140-word letter informing him of his son Arthur’s death in military action in France.

The note was the second the Alexander man had received that year, as six months earlier, Olson learned from another letter of his son George’s death from injuries sustained in the Battle of Tarawa.

The brothers, Cpl. George Olson and Sgt. Arthur Olson, are two of almost 1,600 service members with McKenzie County ties who will be honored in a memorial project for the Veterans Park south of First International Bank & Trust in Watford City.

