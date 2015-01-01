Latest News

Taxable sales continue downward slide

Posted 1/17/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

The impact of low oil and agricultural commodity prices are continuing to be felt across McKenzie County and the state of North Dakota according to the latest taxable sales and purchases figures released by the North Dakota State Tax Department.

During the third quarter of 2016, taxable sales and purchases in North Dakota fell nearly 20 percent compared to the same three-month period in 2015.

Statewide, taxable sales and purchases totaled $4.625 billion for July, August and September of 2016, compared to $5.763 billion during the same period in 2015.

As the state’s leader in oil and gas production, Watford City’s and McKenzie County’s taxable sales and purchases dropped nearly 25 percent from the same quarter one year ago.

McKenzie County’s taxable sales decline mirrored that of its largest city showing a decline of 28.76 percent with sales falling from $65,627,338 in the third quarter of 2015 to $46,753,641 in 2016.

Watford City’s taxable sales and purchases fell from $53,987,209 in the third quarter of 2015 to $39,796,796 in 2016, a 24.89 percent decline.

