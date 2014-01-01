Latest News

Homegrown entrepreneurs

Posted 1/17/17 (Tue)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer



Oilfield worker, gardener, developer, second-hand shop owner, parent, veteran, roustabout, dirt mover; Glenn and Tina Wahus are not afraid to try anything.

Originally from Watford City, in his early adulthood Glenn began working at the tail end of the 80s oil boom. Since then, he has worked in almost every corner of the oil industry. He worked for, then managed, and then bought Construction Service Inc.

While Wahus closed Construction Service Inc. in 2014, the building still stands at the corner of 4th Ave .NE and 12th St. NE, across the street from the fairgrounds in Watford City.

That big white building sitting on the corner has its own colorful history as well.

