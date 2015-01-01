Latest News

An Alexander frame of mind

Posted 1/17/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



Editor’s note: This is part one of two in a series looking at growth in Alexander and Arnegard.



Kyla Chamberlin and her 3-year-old son Ty sit at a table in Alexander’s Country Cafe on a lonely afternoon as the temperature sits at -2 outside.

Four other people are lunching in the cafe, and one or two vehicles pass by on the city’s main drag.

It may not seem like much, but it’s where Chamberlin’s family calls home, and a beloved one too.

“We love it here,” she said, adding her husband’s steady work, the home they found and the city’s school are all pluses of their move last fall from Arnegard, where they lived since early 2015.

The two towns, McKenzie County’s only other cities aside from Watford City, are bolstering after the oil boom, residents and city leaders say, attracting new folks for a variety of reasons as the cities look to the future.

