Judge grants county extension in mineral case

Posted 1/17/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura
Farmer Staff Writer

Magistrate Judge Charles Miller Jr.  has granted an extension for McKenzie County to respond to the United States’ motion to dismiss a federal lawsuit  involving royalty interest on public domain minerals.
McKenzie County now has until Tuesday, Jan. 31, to respond to defense attorney Cameron Hayden’s motion to dismiss, filed in December.
The case, now a year old, involves a 6.25 percent royalty interest on 10,662 acres of public domain minerals.
“We think the county should get the 6.25 percent, and the feds disagree,” said Keith Winter, of the McKenzie County Grazing Association.

