Oil production holds steady

Posted 1/17/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



North Dakota oil production maintained 1 million barrels a day throughout November from October, but dropped 10,000 barrels a day, part of what the state’s top energy regulator said is a long-term trend.

“That’s good news in that at the end of November, we’re still above 1 million barrels a day,” said Lynn Helms, director of North Dakota’s department of mineral resources.

North Dakota hauled in 31 million barrels in November, or 1.03 million daily barrels, from 13,517 producing wells, a new all-time high for producing wells, the DMR reported.

