Latest News

County has first sexual harassment complaint

Posted 1/10/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



McKenzie County faces a complaint of sexual harassment, an unprecedented claim here.

Received by the state labor department Tuesday, Jan. 3, Amy Robinson’s charge of discrimination outlines a rumor of an alleged affair between her and suspended McKenzie County Sheriff Gary Schwartzenberger.

Robinson is an executive assistant to the sheriff and heads the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office’s civil department. She began in October 2016.

In her COD, she claimed she learned of the rumor in November when an employee of the McKenzie County State’s Attorney’s Office asked a friend of hers if Robinson was having an affair with Schwartzenberger.

Robinson claimed the rumor alleged she went to county commissioners’ meetings to “‘rub’ Sheriff Schwartzenberger’s shoulders and console him with physical touch.”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer