Meuchels file petition asking Gov. Burgum to keep sheriff

Posted 1/10/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Citizens opposing suspended McKenzie County Sheriff Gary Schwartzenberger’s removal have filed their petition and other documents with Gov. Doug Burgum.

Sam and Tami Meuchel, of Meuchel Computer Services & Office Supplies in Watford City, sent their petition via FedEx Wednesday, Jan. 4, accompanied with a letter to Burgum, newspaper articles, a video of McKenzie County commissioners’ Dec. 6 meeting and Commissioner Vawnita Best’s Dec. 9 letter to the editor.

“We feel our commission has set out to single out Gary for these acts so they may remove him from office before he may further any investigations on the county,” Sam Meuchel’s letter reads, addressing vouchers showing alleged illegal reimbursements with county money.

“We would like to see him reinstated as we feel this is the best resolve for the betterment of our community.”

Schwartzenberger has been on interim suspension since Nov. 23 by order of former Gov. Jack Dalrymple. McKenzie County commissioners later appointed Sgt. Matthew Johansen as interim sheriff.

